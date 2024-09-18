14-year-old boy tried to steal car at gunpoint, arrested on campus of NEISD elementary school, SAPD says

SAPD investigates a robbery in progress call in the 6600 Block of Fairdale, where the suspect was arrested on the grounds of nearby East Terrell Hills Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO – An armed 14-year-old boy tried to steal a man’s car before he took off on foot and jumped a fence into the grounds of an NEISD elementary school before he was arrested, police and school officials said.

According to a San Antonio police preliminary report, officers responded to a call for a robbery in progress around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 Block of Fairdale.

A 62-year-old man told officers that the boy pointed a gun at him and tried to steal his vehicle, the report said.

The man and the teen fought over the gun when it went off. No one was hurt, police said.

The boy then took off with the gun while the man chased him and called 911.

When the man returned to his vehicle, the boy was inside it, the report said.

The boy fled on foot again and ran towards East Terrell Hills Elementary School, where he jumped a fence into campus grounds, school principal Ross McGlothlin said in a letter to parents.

The school went into lockdown while police looked for the boy.

NEISD police arrested the teen, who will be charged with robbery of an individual and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The boy’s gun was found off-campus, outside of the school’s fencing, McGlothlin said in his letter.