SAPD looking for missing 31-year-old woman

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking help in locating Cindy Gausline, 31.

San Antonio – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in the 700 block of Southeast Loop 410.

Officials said Cindy Gausline, 31, has medical conditions.

Recommended Videos

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Her features include hazel eyes, auburn-dyed vibrant red hair, and a light complexion, SAPD said.

Gausline has several tattoos on her body. They include a picture of Spongebob on her right forearm, a clown on her hand, an “infinity, through thick and thin” on her left chest, a red tattoo that says “Thomas” on her left shoulder blade, and a Virgo symbol on her left wrist.

If you have seen her or may know her whereabouts, call SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.