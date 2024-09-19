The Starlighter celebrates its third year anniversary with a music festival

The Starlighter, a popular venue in the Deco District, will be celebrating its third year anniversary with a music festival this upcoming weekend.

The Starlighter will have 15 local bands perform from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Some of those artists include Honey Bunny, Lloronas, Covo, The Lost Project and Cyan Drive.

There will also be a special drag performance by The House of Eternas.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online.

The venue is located at 1910 Fredericksburg Drive.