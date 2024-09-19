81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

The Starlighter celebrates its third year anniversary with a music festival

The festival will feature 15 local musicians

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Things To Do, Music, Festival, San Antonio
The Starlighter, a popular venue in the Deco District, will be celebrating its third year anniversary with a music festival this upcoming weekend. (The Starlighter)

SAN ANTONIO – The Starlighter, a popular venue in the Deco District, will be celebrating its third year anniversary with a music festival this upcoming weekend.

The Starlighter will have 15 local bands perform from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Some of those artists include Honey Bunny, Lloronas, Covo, The Lost Project and Cyan Drive.

There will also be a special drag performance by The House of Eternas.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online.

The venue is located at 1910 Fredericksburg Drive.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

email

instagram

Recommended Videos