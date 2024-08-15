SA Vibes: The Lost Project blends nostalgic sound with a healthy dose of reality

SAN ANTONIO – The Lost Project is a San Antonio-based band that formed in 2010. They’ve released three EPs and their debut LP, “Far From Where You Are.” They also spearhead their own record label, Lost Records. The Lost Project’s live performances are truly an engaging experience.

Raw, unfettered energy and masterful composition and lyricism have made The Lost Project a favorite of San Antonio’s music community, fans who collectively echo the band’s energy and lyricism right back in their direction, a statement on the band’s website reads.

This band is a staple of the local music scene. I remember the first time I saw them was at a Siclovía in 2013. My mom and I were riding our bikes by a stage and stopped to check them out because even by then, I’d heard nothing but good things. My mom became a fan that day as well. They’ve been through some changes since then, but they’re getting ready to resume their place as regulars on local stages once more. We were lucky enough to get a preview of what both old and new fans will experience.

For this SA Vibes set, The Lost Project performs “Light It Up,” “Drifting,” “Through My Eyes,” “Meaningless” and “The Letdown.”

We asked a few questions about their inspiration and more.

What’s some background on the band?

Jason Valdez (guitar/vocals): The band probably started in 2009 with my brother and I. We started jamming out at our parent’s place, and about a year into that, we were like, ‘Let’s do this band.”’So, late 2010 is when we started performing. We’ve all played in different bands before. So yeah, the band formed just from us playing from our past bands and forming this one.

What’s the inspiration behind the sound?

Jacob Guerrero (bass/vocals): Weezer. I’m just playing. Everyone always calls us Weezer, and Jason hates it, just to let you know.

I think our inspiration just comes from our childhood. I think a lot of people think we sound nostalgic. For a lot of us, we grew up listening to ska, ska punk, (the) Tony Hawk soundtrack, along with (The) Beatles and Tom Petty, Americana stuff. So I just think a combo of all of that is more or less what we sound like.

What’s your songwriting process like?

Jason Valdez: Usually, it’s an idea that I’ll have (and) I’ll present to the guys. I kind of have it structured out, but once we jam out for a little while, it kind of comes together. The lyrics come separately. I kind of write the melody first and then do the lyrics. But usually, when we write, we write cohesively when it comes to forming it together. It just starts (with) one little idea and then just go from there.

What’s your favorite part about the SA music scene?

Jacob Guerrero: We love the scene. Me and Jason are owners of The Starlighter here, along with my wife, Kayla, and his girlfriend, Selena. Nick also helped us open. I think the San Antonio music scene’s just a part of who we are. We started this venue because we love the scene, and we want to provide a good-sounding room for the scene for all bands. We want to be the first venue (where) starting bands play. We just want to give back, so you know, the music’s just at our heart. When we’re not doing this, I’m a sound person in other venues. Jason does sound, (and) Nick does sound. Nick plays drums for a lot of bands to fill in and you know, music’s just who we are at our core. The scene is just really important to us.

How do you feel that the local music scene has changed over the years?

Jacob Guerrero: I think bands are starting to understand that their talent and their hard work also requires pay. I think bands are starting to get paid a little more, and venues are wanting to pay bands and understanding that local bands are something special to have and to host bands at your venues is really important and special. I think the overall respect for local music is getting better.

What do you hope for the future of the SA music scene?

Jason Valdez: I think the scene needs a little bit more music venues in general. I think that’s something that’s happening right now. And then I think just more support from people who aren’t aware of the local music to understand that every band that’s made it has a local city. You know, they come from somewhere. And with that support, it’ll garner more national and regional bands that want to come through. But with that, you know, it does take time. And it’s starting. It’s definitely happening that way.

Jacob Guerrero: I would just like to see more local bands get opportunities to play bigger shows. I think that’s really important. Being behind the scenes, too, I know that that’s not always just the venue’s call. So it might not just be the venue; it goes further beyond (with) promoters and stuff like that. So I think just giving local bands opportunities like that. Local bands hyping up other bands, you know, just know like we’re all one community. And the bigger goal is just to keep growing this community and welcoming people

What’s the story behind one of your songs?

Jason Valdez: So one of the songs we’re performing is called “Through My Eyes,” and I wrote it about pretty much realizing where you are in your life when you’re hanging out with those you love, friends and family. It’s a perspective of being out with your friends and everyone talking about their goals, seeing where you are and realizing wherever you’re at is where you’re at, you know? When you’re writing stuff, you don’t realize how much of an impact it is. But a lot of people have been like, “I like that song. It’s really important to me.” Also, (it’s) because it’s more of an uplifting song in a sense. Most songs I write are kind of like bad things that happen. This one’s more of just an optimistic kind of view of it.

What’s coming up for The Lost Project?

Jacob Guerrero: The big show we have is (on) September 21. It’s the three-year anniversary of The Starlighter. We have something special planned. It’s going to be us and four or five other musicians performing our songs in a big, epic way, I hope. We have tons of bands on that show. That’s really just like, also a love letter to the local scene. So all of our homies are going to be on that one. And if you want more info, that’s at The Starlighter on Instagram.

You can find more information and music from The Lost Project on their Instagram or Facebook. You can also learn more about The Starlighter music venue on their Instagram.

About SA Vibes

San Antonio is well-known for its culture, but the local music scene has always seemed a bit hidden.

Unless someone takes you to a local show — at venues like The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, The Mix, Paper Tiger and 502 Bar — chances are you’ll never even know our music scene even exists. That’s what made me decide to launch this passion project that we’re calling “SA Vibes.”

My name is Valerie and I’m a video editor at KSAT. I’ve been attending local shows for over a decade, and I want to put a spotlight on the great talent that San Antonio has to offer.

Each month we’ll be releasing a new “SA Vibes” video across all KSAT digital platforms and our YouTube channel showcasing a local musician performing live versions of their songs from the KSAT garden.

If you’re a San Antonio musician and would like to be a part of this project, please send information about your next show to our SA Vibes email.