10-year-old student charged for Kerrville ISD school threat, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 10-year-old student was charged after making terrorist threats towards a Kerrville Independent School District’s middle school campus, according to police.

The Kerrville Police Department received several reports early Monday morning about social media posts threatening a school shooting at the Kerrville ISD middle school, officials said.

Through an investigation with the school district officials, police found the suspect to be a 10-year-old Kerrville ISD student.

Officials said the student posted a hoax threat on social media with the intent of causing alarm or panic. Kerrville police said no real threat existed since the child fabricated the posts entirely.

The juvenile was charged with making terroristic threats, which is a third-degree felony, police said.

“The legal consequences for people who make threats, including juveniles, can be severe and permanent. We strongly urge parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats or posting information to social media that references violence in our schools. Remind your children that school threats are a felony and will have serious consequences,” the press release stated.