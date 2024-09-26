1 person dies, 3 others injured after car rear-ends 18-wheeler on I-35, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said one person is dead and three other people are injured after a car struck an 18-wheeler from behind on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Interstate 35 northbound near Judson Road.

SAFD said the three other people were rushed to a local hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

After the crash, traffic on I-35 northbound has been at a standstill.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KSAT 12 and KSAT.com as we learn more details.