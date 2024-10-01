US Marshals arrest 724 fugitives in San Antonio during Operation North Star

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Marshals have arrested 3,421 fugitives during the latest phase of Operation North Star in 2024, 724 of which were apprehended for crimes in San Antonio.

Investigators say they worked closely with local law enforcement units in 10 cities across the country, prioritizing those who used firearms or violence while committing crimes.

In San Antonio, Marshals were able to collect 100 firearms, more than $32,000 in U.S. Currency, and more than 141 kilos of illegal narcotics.

Across the country, they collected more than $500,000 and more than 456 kilos of illegal narcotics, which included fentanyl.

San Antonio led the operation in number of arrests, but officials say that doesn’t necessarily mean there is more crime in San Antonio.

“We’ve actually got together (and) planned for several months, and it had a big impact. Doesn’t mean necessarily that this city had a greater amount of crime is just the amount of work and effort that we put together, the collaboration, the hours, the manpower to make that significant of an impact,” said Chief of the Western Texas division of U.S. Marshalls John Allen.

The 10 cities in which Operation North Star was conducted include San Antonio, Texas; Dallas, Texas; North Charleston, South Carolina; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Phoenix, Arizona; St. Louis, Missouri (to include East St. Louis, Illinois); Birmingham, Alabama; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Dayton, Ohio.