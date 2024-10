SAN ANTONIO – A Churchill High School teacher was arrested in a case involving a 15-year-old student, according to the Castle Hills Police Department.

Jon Ghrist, 36, was taken into custody on Tuesday night, police said.

Recommended Videos

Police said Ghrist was also fired from his job as a teacher at Churchill High School.

The victim’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.