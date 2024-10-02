Construction begins on Alamo Visitor Center and Museum

The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is a key part of the $550 million Alamo Plan. The center is expected to be completed in 2027.

SAN ANTONIO – Construction started on Tuesday for a new museum in downtown San Antonio that will tell the full 300 years of the Alamo’s history.

The Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is a key part of the $550 million Alamo Plan. The center is expected to be completed in 2027.

The museum will take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings, according to the Alamo’s website.

On Tuesday, a ceremony was held in front of the new center and iconic Alamo Church. Many people were excited about the beginning of the next chapter in the Alamo’s history.

“People all over the world recognize the Alamo. (It) teaches people about our community’s history when they come,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The facility will be over 100,000 square feet and include eight galleries that tell the history of the Alamo, from its origins as a Spanish mission to the Texas Revolution.

Additionally, there will be a 4D theatre, a rooftop event space, a café, and a gift shop.

According to the Alamo’s website, Gallagher and Associates estimate that the museum will create $12 billion in economic benefits, offer 8,100 jobs, and more than $600 million in tax revenues for Texas.