H-E-B to donate $500K for Hurricane Helene relief

The death toll from Helene has risen to at least 227

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery company, is expected to donate $500,000 to assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Since the Category 4 hurricane washed ashore, the company said it has been in contact with nonprofit organizations in hopes of fulfilling their needs.

Along with the half-million-dollar donation, H-E-B will send multiple truckloads of products to assist the nonprofit organization Feeding America.

The company said the products will include food, water, baby items, and other essentials.

H-E-B clarified that company staff is communicating with their suppliers to provide further support to areas affected by Helene.

Helene primarily impacted states along the East Coast of the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll from Helene has risen to at least 227.  

