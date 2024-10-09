Chispa dating app partners with nonpartisan group to bring young Latinos to polls

SAN ANTONIO – Forty-five million Latinos are eligible to vote in the 2024 election, and 15 million are estimated to belong to Gen Z — people born after 1997 and before 2013.

That’s why the nonpartisan group Voto Latino has partnered with a Latino dating app to attract more young Latinos to the polls.

Chispa is a dating app for Latinos in the U.S. with 10 million downloads. Eighty percent of its users are aged 18-34.

The nonpartisan group Voto Latino has partnered with Chispa for the past three election cycles to educate young Latinos on registering to vote and providing voter information.

“It’s a huge opportunity to achieve a fair representation on the electorate,” said Julia Estacholchic, Chispa’s senior marketing director. “And 80% of our users are 18 to 34. So it’s really young and really focused on Gen Z.”

Estacholchic said that since partnering with Voto Latino in 2020, many of its users have taken advantage of voter information.

“For 2022, yes, it was 300,000 that we drove from the app,” she said. “So we know that number is measurable, and then we also share about 6.5 million impressions. So 64.5 million times that the Voto Latino and they get out to vote message was distributed.”

She said everything shared is nonpartisan information. App users can share stickers to their accounts that show what issues they are interested in, promoting love for democracy rather than a certain party.

“We understand our community is very diverse when it comes to their political views as well as race, as well as language, as well as roots,” Estacholchic said.

Voto Latino offers their resources to everyone, not just Chispa users.

