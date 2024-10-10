San Antonio is ‘Hot To Go’: Stable Hall to host Chappell Roan party

Chappell Roan performs in concert on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – If you can’t make it to Austin City Limits festival this weekend, the Pink Pony Club will be in San Antonio.

The Stable Hall is hosting “The Chappell Roan Party” on Saturday for all ages to attend. The doors will open at 7 p.m., according to the venue.

“This DJ-based dance party promises to be “Your Favorite Party’s Favorite Party,” bringing together Chappell Roan’s biggest fans for a night filled with music, fashion, and high-energy performances,” the venue said in a press release.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in Chappell-inspired fashion.

“Get ready to dance the night away,” the release stated.

Drag performer Kristi Waters will also perform at the Stable Hall Saturday evening.

Ticket are on sale for $17-$23.