Here are some sweet deals for National Dessert Day

Feed your sweet tooth with these tasty treats

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Dessert (Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, and many places are offering delicious deals to celebrate the occasion.

If you’re craving dessert, check out these deals:

While not purely National Dessert Day deals, here are a couple of freebies you can enjoy that happen to fall on the day:

  • Chuck E. Cheese - Kids get free Airheads candy, now through Oct. 31, as part of the chain’s Halloween Boo-Tacular event (which includes a fun dance party) at 6 p.m. every day.
  • Red Robin - You can enjoy $4 milkshakes in chocolate, vanilla or strawberry with their Monster Mondays deal.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

