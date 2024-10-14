Here are some sweet deals for National Dessert Day

SAN ANTONIO – Oct. 14 is National Dessert Day, and many places are offering delicious deals to celebrate the occasion.
If you’re craving dessert, check out these deals:
- Jack in the Box - Get a free order of mini churros with a purchase of at least $1.
- Cheesecake Factory - All desserts are 50% off from Oct. 14-17 for Cheesecake Reward Members.
- Long John Silver’s - Join the Seacret Society reward program and buy a family meal to get a free cheesecake.
- Outback Steakhouse - Purchase any adult entrée and get a free dessert.
- Via 313 - Get free cinnamon sticks when you buy a pizza.
- Edwards Desserts - You can enter for a chance to win 25,000 free slices of pie through Oct. 14 on their website.
While not purely National Dessert Day deals, here are a couple of freebies you can enjoy that happen to fall on the day:
- Chuck E. Cheese - Kids get free Airheads candy, now through Oct. 31, as part of the chain’s Halloween Boo-Tacular event (which includes a fun dance party) at 6 p.m. every day.
- Red Robin - You can enjoy $4 milkshakes in chocolate, vanilla or strawberry with their Monster Mondays deal.