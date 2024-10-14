Third fire in three months at abandoned East Side house, SAFD says

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Seguin Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Seguin Ave.

When officials arrived at the residence, heavy fire was burning on the front and back of the house. Firefighters initially took a defensive approach to battling the flames.

Once officials were able to put out some of the fire outside the house, they entered inside and extinguished the flames.

SAFD said another structure was close behind the house, making the two seem like one. The struggle was getting to the backside of the house to prevent the flames from growing.

Officials said the roof collapsed on the backside of the house, which means that part of the structure could be demolished.

It’s unknown if anyone was inside the house when the flames started, but officials said there was no forced entry.

SAFD said this fire is the third one at the house in the past three months.

There were no injuries reported.