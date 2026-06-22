Healthy rain brings highest levels in years for local aquifers and lakes

It’s been a rough few years. Since 2022, San Antonio, the Hill Country, and surrounding areas have been in perpetual drought. Each year has featured below-average rain. And whenever we actually got heavy rain, it came all at once after long periods of dry weather. Spring flow has been low, the Edwards Aquifer has approached its lowest levels since the 1950s, and area lakes/reservoirs have taken a major hit. This year, so far, has mercifully been much different.

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KEY POINTS:

Bexar County has been in perpetual drought for more than 4 years -- since January 2022

2026 has been the rainiest year so far in a decade

Extreme and exceptional drought eliminated from Bexar County

Medina Lake is at its highest levels in four years

Edwards Aquifer at highest levels in more than two years

HEALTHY, STEADY RAIN

2026 started a bit dry, but since April 2, San Antonio has seen steady, consistent rain. In fact, the city hasn’t gone more than 7 days without measurable rainfall at the city’s official rain gauge, which is located at San Antonio International Airport. In total, 21.74 inches of rain has fallen, which is more than 6.5 inches above what is average for this year, so far. It’s the rainiest first half of the year since 2016 -- 11 years ago!

These rains, which have not only been heavy, but also consistent, come in stark contrast to the last few years which have featured below-average and inconsistent rain.

DROUGHT IMPROVEMENT

As of late June, our region is experiencing the least amount of drought since October 2024. But where you can see the most dramatic improvement is comparing the drought from early April, before our consistent rains, to now.

Check it out:

MEDINA LAKE

The last time Medina Reservoir was full was way back in July of 2019. Since then, lake levels have been in a nosedive, reaching it lowest point -- 2.2% full -- in July 2024.

Medina Lake (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With recent rain falling right over the small watershed for Medina Lake, the reservoir has risen over 13 feet. While it is still only 8.5% full, this is the highest level for the reservoir in nearly 4 years -- since August 2022.

EDWARDS AQUIFER

The J-17 well of the Edwards Aquifer has reported a below-average number every day since early 2022. In May 2025, the well recorded a low of 623.1′. That was the third-lowest all-time, falling behind June of 1990 and August of 1957.

Since our steady rains began in April, the aquifer is now up more than 22 feet, and at its highest levels since February 2024. Great news!

The aquifer is the primary source of water for millions of us around South Central Texas and the Hill Country. It’s a complicated system, but check out this KSAT Explains from Weather Authority Meteorologists Justin Horne and Sarah Spivey.

COMAL SPRINGS

Comal Springs is also seeing great improvement from recent rain. It’s currently flowing at 187 cfs, still below the average, but the highest since early 2024.

CANYON LAKE

Unfortunately, while Canyon Lake has experienced a small rise this year, it has not seen dramatic improvement from rain this year. It still stands at 61.7% full. The largest, most recent improvement to Canyon Lake came after the devastating July 4, 2025 floods.

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