Get ready for panda-monium at this Washington DC zoo

WASHINGTON – The pandas you’ve been waiting for are finally here.

On Tuesday, the National Smithsonian Zoo welcomed two giant pandas from China to their new home, where they will live for the next 10 years.

The zoo is closed on Tuesday to allow the pandas to settle into their enclosure, which has been freshly renovated for the new guests.

One panda, a male, is named “Bao Li,” which means “precious vigor.” While he is new to the National Zoo, his mother and grandparents are well-acquainted with the facility he’ll be calling home.

The other, a female, is “Qing Bao,” which translates to “green treasure.” Both pandas are three years old, meaning they’re almost fully grown adults.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendent of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.,” said zoo director Brandie Smith. “This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact.”

The pandas are important not only for educating people about the adorable bears but also for promoting Chinese-American relations.

The panda exchange began as a gift to President Richard and Pat Nixon from the Chinese government after their visit to Beijing 50 years ago.

This diplomacy continued until last October, when, according to the Associated Press, it wasn’t clear if any more pandas would be sent due to ramped-up diplomatic tensions between China and America.

However, in May, it was announced that Bao Li and Qing Bo would be moving to America for the next ten years for research and breeding purposes. According to the agreement, any cubs the two pandas may have will move back to China by age four.