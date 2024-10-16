Scammers impersonate Comal County Sheriff’s Office employees

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam making the rounds locally.

According to a Facebook post, scammers are calling people in the county and pretending to be members of the sheriff’s office.

These scammers are trying to get payments for non-existent warrants, claiming that a warrant will be issued if a payment is not made.

The post said scammers are even using the names of actual Comal County Sheriff’s Office employees. The scammers are also insisting that you have citations for failing to appear before a grand jury.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone that it does not accept payments for warrants over the phone.

It is always best to verify any call by finding the agency’s number online and calling them directly.

You can reach the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.