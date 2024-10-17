Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas agriculture commissioner’s new executive order aims to provide water for Rio Grande Valley farmers

‘Texas should always take care of Texans,’ Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a Thursday news release

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: Whatever the Weather, Rio Grande Valley, Farmers, Sid Miller, Water, Agriculture, Citrus
No description found

SAN ANTONIO – Rio Grande Valley farmers’ concerns about a lack of water are being addressed in a new executive order issued by State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s office.

The executive order will allow Texas farmers and ranchers to use water from the Rio Grande for irrigation purposes, the news release stated.

Recommended Videos

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, recent heavy rain in Mexico has caused significant runoff from the Marte R. Gómez reservoir — located approximately 30 miles southwest of Roma, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border — into the Gulf of Mexico.

Much of the rainwater flowing into the gulf has been previously unused, the agriculture department said.

“Enough is enough,” Miller said in a statement. “We’re done sitting around waiting for someone else to act. There is no reason the water overflow south of the Amistad and Falcon international reservoirs should go down the Rio San Juan to the Rio Grande and be wasted. The water belongs in the hands of those who need it most, not lost to the Gulf.”

On Wednesday’s episode of KSAT Explains, KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne and photojournalist Sal Salazar traveled to the Rio Grande Valley and heard first-hand from farmers struggle to make their living.

The future of the citrus industry, an economic staple of the Rio Grande Valley, may be in doubt due to inadequate amounts of water and a water treaty signed between the United States and Mexico 80 years ago.

Former Texas watermasters allege that Mexico has not met its end of the treaty’s requirements. International Boundary Water Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner told KSAT that approximately 50% of the water is supplied from Mexico.

According to the news release, Miller’s Thursday executive order is due to concerns with the 1944 Water Treaty.

“Our farmers and ranchers have needed water for far too long, and this is just another way we’re supporting them,” Miller also said in the news release. “Texas should always take care of Texans.”

More related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nate Kotisso headshot

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos