San Antonio sports card collector files $200,000 lawsuit against memorabilia company

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio sports card collector is seeking more than $200,000 in a lawsuit filed against a memorabilia company alleging that his items, including rare sports cards and Rolex watches, were not returned after being consigned for sale.

Jorge Olazabal filed the lawsuit in July against Rashad Aldridge, the owner of Legends Only Sports Cards and Collectibles, a store located off West Loop 1604 near Highway 151.

Olazabal claims that Aldridge failed to return approximately 600 sports cards and four Rolex watches after agreeing to sell them on consignment.

Olazabal said he reached out to Aldridge earlier this year seeking Victor Wembanyama memorabilia after the San Antonio Spurs selected the star player in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The two then struck a deal in which Aldridge agreed to take Olazabal’s inventory, which included the sports cards and watches, to sell on his behalf at a card show in Dallas in March.

According to the lawsuit, Aldridge returned from the card show claiming that none of the items had been sold. However, Olazabal said his property was never returned, and he has not received any payment.

“He agreed to sign my legal document that it was the chain of command and custody that he was going to be taking my inventory, which were about 600 cards in two different cases, locked and tracked,” Olazabal said.

After months of no contact and no return of his items, Olazabal filed the lawsuit. He has also reported the incident to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the matter.

“I think that’s when I started to realize that either he didn’t have the cards or he had spent the money on growing his personal business,” Olazabal said.

KSAT 12 News reached out to Aldridge, who emailed the following statement late Thursday afternoon.

As a business owner who has proudly served the San Antonio collectors community with integrity and commitment since our inception, I take the recent legal matter involving one of my valued customers very seriously. I fully understand the severity of the situation, and I want to assure our community that I am working closely with my legal counsel to address the issues raised in the lawsuit. Our primary goal is to resolve this matter in a fair and amicable manner, while preserving the trust and reputation we have built over the years. I remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of customer service and professionalism, and I am confident that through open dialogue and legal guidance, we can reach a resolution that reflects the values of our business and the needs of our customers. We thank the San Antonio collectors community for their continued support and patience as we work through this matter. I am committed to ensuring that the reputation of my business remains strong and that we continue to serve our customers with the same level of dedication that has been the foundation of our success.

Olazabal hopes his experience will serve as a warning to other collectors.

“I just want to create awareness in the community and make sure that if there are any other victims out there, they’re not alone. This was a significant investment on our part and risks that we took. But unfortunately, I’m hoping that it doesn’t happen to others,” Olazabal said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation remains an active, open case.