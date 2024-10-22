Automobili Lamborghini chairman talks hybrid transition during grand opening of San Antonio dealership

BOERNE, Texas – Lamborghini has a storied history that spans more than 60 years.

As the iconic brand powers ahead, the next generation of Lamborghini models will be electrified as the company has moved forward with its hybridization plans.

Four years ago, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann announced the company would transition to an all-hybrid lineup.

“Last year we started with the Revuelto, which was our first plug-in hybrid car,” Winkelmann said. “This year in April, in Bejing, we presented the Urus SE. [In August] we presented as a world premiere at the Monterrey Car Week in California the Lamborghini Temerario.”

Winkelmann spoke about Lamborghini’s hybrid transition during the grand opening of Lamborghini San Antonio, the newest dealership in Texas.

He said the company is not idling as alternative energy continues to shape the automotive industry’s evolution.

“It’s important for a brand like ours and in terms of sustainability to be a part of this,” Winkelmann said.

According to the Italian carmaker’s website, the powertrain combines its internal combustion engine with three electric motors.

“It’s something which is improving the performance, but at the same time reducing the CO2 emissions,” Winkelmann said

When the hybrid transition was publicized it led to some questioning if the move would quiet the company’s singularity.

Winkelmann said the hybrids’ DNA is authenticly Lambroghini.

“The sound is still there because we still have internal combustion engine. We have V12, we have now with the Temerario, a V8, which has a fantastic sound,” he said. “With the Urus we have V8, so the sound is there and the battery technology, so the hybrid is to underline also the performance of the cars, not only the reduction of the CO2 emissions.”

With the future in mind, top corporate leadership have chosen to expand its presence in Texas.

San Antonio is now home to the state’s fourth Lamborghini dealership.

Winkelmann said Texas is a very important market for the company.

“They deemed San Antonio to be worthy of a Lamborghini dealership. And we thank them for that,” said Bruce Know, managing partner of Lamborghnini San Antonio.

“It’s over 40,000 feet and we have a service area, which is the single largest Lamborghini service department with 12 service bays,” Knox said of the largest dealership in the US.

Knox is calling the dealership, located on Interstate 10 in Boerne, a big investment from the group headed by the Vega family.

He said that the selection of the Alamo City for a dealership shows that Lamborghini officials want the city to be a part of the company’s future.

“They believe in San Antonio,” Knox said. “They believe in the growth possibilities and the opportunities, and they really want to have a future here.”

The summer grand opening of Lamborghini San Antonio was highlighted by Winkelmann’s attendance that marked his first visit to the dealership.

Another major highlight was the recent unveiling of the Lamborghini Temerario making its regional debut and San Antonio Spur Devin Vessell’s 6-foot 5-inch frame showcasing the Temerario’s Texas-sized leg room.

With three unveilings so far, anticipation is building to see and drive the brand’s next hybrid innovations.

Winkelmann’s said the men and women of Automobili Lamborghini know how to rise to the occasion and remained focused on the shared goal.

“I’m always proud of my team. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved with the brand,” Winkelmann said. “For us, it’s about keeping the promise that we continue to sell dream cars.”

