Malnourished horse found, rescued from South Bexar County property, BCSO says

Guillen Reyes, 41, was arrested and charged with cruelty to livestock animals.

SOUTH BEXAR COUNTY – A malnourished horse was rescued from a south Bexar County property Tuesday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to BCSO, deputies were searching the area for a man who was involved in a deadly conduct incident.

Upon arrival at the property, they encountered Guillen Reyes, who allowed them to search for the man.

Deputies said during their search, they found a malnourished, white horse who was “lying on its side in a mound of feces with no food, water, or proper shelter.” They added that the horse showed signs of extreme starvation -- displaying protruding vertebrae, hip bones, dry skin, thinning hair, and six open sores throughout its body.

The discovery prompted deputies to question Reyes, who told deputies that he didn’t own the horse and was allowing it to leave the property but its condition prevented the animal from escaping.

After further investigation, deputies with the help of Bexar County Animal Control determined that there was animal cruelty present, which led to them arresting Reyes. He was charged with cruelty to livestock or animals, a state felony.

The horse was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

BCSO said deputies also found several stolen horse and travel trailers.