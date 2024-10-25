Skip to main content
Local News

Drive-by shooting leaves man dead, driver on run, SAPD says

Shooting occurred in 3200 block of West Houston Street

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Shooting, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who they say drove by a West Side house and began shooting, killing a 20-year-old man.

The victim was inside a house in the 3200 block of West Houston Street when a driver in a white SUV pulled up and began shooting from their vehicle shortly after midnight Friday, according to SAPD.

The driver then fled from the scene, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, the 20-year-old man was found dead. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet identified him.

Detectives are investigating and searching for the suspected vehicle.

Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

