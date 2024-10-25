Drive-by shooting leaves man dead, driver on run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who they say drove by a West Side house and began shooting, killing a 20-year-old man.

The victim was inside a house in the 3200 block of West Houston Street when a driver in a white SUV pulled up and began shooting from their vehicle shortly after midnight Friday, according to SAPD.

The driver then fled from the scene, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, the 20-year-old man was found dead. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet identified him.

Detectives are investigating and searching for the suspected vehicle.