SAN ANTONIO – A Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after she was hit by a truck while directing traffic on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The deputy was working near Blanco Road and Loop 1604 just before 10 p.m. on Thursday when a car attempted to drive between construction barrels.

The vehicle hit the deputy’s truck, which then hit her, according to police. The deputy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is not immediately clear if the driver who struck the deputy will face any charges.