ME identifies remains found by people cutting grass in far West Side field

The discover was made on Oct. 22 at a field off U.S. Highway 90 at Pue Road

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, San Antonio, Bexar County
Anyone with any information regarding Reyna's death, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man whose body was found in a field on the far West Side of San Antonio.

The man was identified as Richard Reyna, 60, according to the medical examiner’s office. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Reyna’s remains were found on Oct. 22 at a field off U.S. Highway 90 at Pue Road, less than a mile inside Loop 1604.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the property owners were mowing the grass near a ditch when they saw an unidentified object. As they approached it, they realized it was a human skull.

The property owners go to the field yearly to cut the grass but did not see Reyna’s remains last year.

BCSO believes Reyna’s remains could have been at the property for a couple of years since his remains were bleached out.

Anyone with any information regarding Reyna’s death, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

