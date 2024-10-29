ME identifies remains found by people cutting grass in far West Side field

Anyone with any information regarding Reyna’s death, contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man whose body was found in a field on the far West Side of San Antonio.

The man was identified as Richard Reyna, 60, according to the medical examiner’s office. His cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Reyna’s remains were found on Oct. 22 at a field off U.S. Highway 90 at Pue Road, less than a mile inside Loop 1604.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, the property owners were mowing the grass near a ditch when they saw an unidentified object. As they approached it, they realized it was a human skull.

The property owners go to the field yearly to cut the grass but did not see Reyna’s remains last year.

BCSO believes Reyna’s remains could have been at the property for a couple of years since his remains were bleached out.

