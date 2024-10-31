Cowboy embarks on two-year mule trek from Texas to Brazil, hopes to raise awareness

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Traveling from Texas to Brazil by mule in two years is the goal of one man making his way through the San Antonio area right now.

“I would really like to promote my culture in Brazil, which our culture is different from the cowboys here in America,” Pedro Henrique Biondo Matias said.

Matias is the man embarking on the journey with his dog and two mules. Along the way, he hopes to spread awareness about Brazilian cowboys and cattle drivers, which are called boiadeiros.

Boiaderos are easily identified by their instrument, a horn, that they use to wake up their cattle, control their pace and warn others of dangers in the area.

Matias’ end goal will come with saying goodbye and thank you to the two mules who get him to the finish line.

“We’re going to donate them for a cancer hospital, which treats everyone in Brazil for free,” said Matias.

Matias’ journey started about 20 days ago in Fort Worth. He plans to return to his hometown in Brazil by Aug. 2026.

“Are you worried about cartels?” KSAT asked Matias.

“I’m just a guy who is riding with two mules and a dog,” Matias said. “What harm can we do for someone?”

Matias isn’t as worried about man-made trouble as he is about that made by Mother Nature. Like the Darien Gap, the 60-mile stretch of dangerous rainforest and mountains that connects Central to South America.

Matias plans to use a boat to navigate past that and then return to riding the mules.

How is this trip possible? Matias said he’s relied heavily on sponsors from one of the largest rodeos in Brazil, which he plans to attend upon his return.

He adds his social media following has also exploded, and people have stepped up. On top of that, strangers have given him and his crew a place to rest, eat and hydrate.

“Hospitality of the Americans is amazing. Practically, this is the most important thing that I needed,” said Matias.

If you’d like to follow Matias’ journey: