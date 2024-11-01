ACS sets record with 176 pet adoptions in one day

Animal Care Services has announced a new department record for adoptions made during a single-day event.

On Oct. 26, ACS hosted The Dogtober Fall Festival. The event featured hundreds of adoption-ready pets from SAACS, San Antonio Pets Alive, Animal Defense League and the Footbridge Foundation.

One hundred seventy-six dogs and cats were adopted by families in our community. Adopters included people from 12 different counties and 25 different cities throughout Texas, including as far away as Huntsville and Laredo.

More than 1,700 people visited the ACS shelter.

Nearly 130 volunteers worked over 500 hours to help at the event.

You can look up current pets ready to find their forever home by clicking here.