What you can do with your pumpkins after Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Now that Halloween is over, you might be thinking about throwing away any pumpkins you might have carved or painted. But before you toss them in the trash, you might not know they can harm the environment.

When left in a landfill, pumpkins can’t get enough oxygen to decompose and produce methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

You can always compost the leftover husks and pumpkin seeds or cook them if they’re fresh enough. Pumpkins are also a favorite snack for local wildlife, such as birds, squirrels, and deer.

You can also donate your pumpkins to local farmers.

Pumpkins for Pigs is a nationwide nonprofit that connects people with farmers who accept pumpkin donations for their livestock. You can find a list of participating farms on their website online.