Best shopping deals in November

Thanksgiving is later this year, which means those big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are closer to Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a bargain earlier in the month. Consumer Reports hand-picked some of the best November deals to help you start the holiday shopping season.

If you’re shopping for your favorite foodie, you can’t go wrong with a versatile Dutch oven. The 5.5-quart Le Creuset is on sale for $340 at Amazon. It’s been a top performer in CR’s ratings for years, heats up fast, and is a cinch to clean.

A great pick for those who love sleek-looking kitchen appliances, the Cosori Dual Blaze Air Fryer is now $160 at Amazon. It has a large capacity and it’s easy to clean.

Give the gift that keeps on giving with a cool gadget that’ll do some dirty work around the house. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robotic vacuum is $1,099 at Amazon. It earned an excellent score in CR’s carpet test and doubles as a robotic wet mop.

For the true tech-lover on your list, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE is $199 at Amazon. Although it’s not the latest model, it holds its own against newer competitors with a range of workout, sleep, and heart rate tracking sensors.

Finally, November wouldn’t be November without deals on TVs. The LG OLED is $1,424 at Walmart and around $1500 at Amazon, Crutchfield, and Best Buy. The 65-inch set delivers excellent picture quality, high dynamic range performance, and sound.

If you want to get your holiday shopping done early this year, you can take advantage of great deals like these all month. But if you want to save more, wait until Black Friday, when the prices might improve.

Consumer Reports says you can also watch for deals on headphones, stand mixers, smartphones, and even large appliances this month.

Now it’s time to take advantage of those holiday deals!

Find more 12 On Your Side stories here