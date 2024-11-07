Emotional day in court as wife, eyewitness testify in San Antonio gym murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man killed more than two years ago inside a San Antonio gym faced an emotional day in court as the murder trial for Jessie MacWilliams, the man accused in his death, got underway.

Deanna Stafford, the widow of Brandon Broadnax, tearfully recounted the day her husband left their apartment to work out at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road and Loop 410 and never returned.

“I was cooking dinner, and he didn’t come in time, and that’s not him,” Stafford said, recalling her worry after Broadnax didn’t come home.

When he failed to respond, she went to the gym herself, just a short walk from their apartment, to look for him.

“I asked, ‘Can you tell me who was shot?’ and he couldn’t tell me,” she testified. Stafford said that about 30 minutes later, a detective delivered the devastating news that her husband had been shot and killed.

MacWilliams was arrested shortly after he was seen leaving the scene.

An eyewitness who was working out in the gym also took the stand, describing the chilling moments of the shooting.

George Garza testified that Broadnax didn’t seem to have any idea what was about to happen while exercising and no chance to react.

“As he approached the gentlemen, [MacWilliams] pulled out a pistol,” Garza said. “I didn’t see the actual impact, but he took a shot to the head.”

Garza said the gym-goers were in shock, unsure what MacWilliams might do next.

“He just held the gun up to the air like this,” Garza added, gesturing.

Stafford testified that neither she nor her husband knew MacWilliams, raising further questions about the motive behind the attack.

Testimony is expected to resume Friday morning. If convicted, MacWilliams faces up to life in prison.