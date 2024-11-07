Latino voters show significant shift toward Donald Trump in November 5 election

SAN ANTONIO – Latino voters demonstrated a significant shift in the Nov. 5 election, with many supporting former President Donald Trump, marking a notable departure from 2020 voting patterns.

According to CNN exit polls, 45% of Latino voters nationwide chose Trump, a sharp increase from the 65% who supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 General Election.

This trend was especially pronounced in Texas, particularly along the border.

“Just because you happen to be Latino doesn’t mean you’re going to vote Democratic,” UTSA political scientist Jon Taylor said.

Taylor noted that Latino support was crucial for Trump.

“Latinos tend to be more socially conservative. Democrats need to understand that,” Taylor said.

He emphasized the importance of addressing issues like immigration, the economy, and, in some cases, social issues that played a role in shaping Latino voter preferences.

While major urban counties largely remained blue in Texas, Vice President Kamala Harris’ margin dropped. She performed four points lower than Biden did in 2020, even in traditionally Democratic-leaning Bexar County.

Meanwhile, many counties along the Texas-Mexico border, which had been reliably Democratic, turned red this election.

“People don’t understand how significant this is,” Taylor added, pointing to Starr County, a historically Democratic area that voted Republican for the first time.

For many Latino male voters, economic concerns were a primary factor in their decision to support Trump.

Bexar County voter Adam Salazar explained his vote, citing dissatisfaction with the current economy and rising housing costs.

“Inflation, plus housing — right now, the rent is just sky-high,” Salazar said.

Another voter, Ruben Torres, also supported Trump, prioritizing economic stability.

“The more money in your pockets, the better,” Torres said. “If you don’t have any money, then everybody struggles. These past four years have been bad.”

Voter Rudy Cortinas echoed a sentiment: “He’s the only one that does what he says he’s going to do.”

Looking ahead, Taylor believes Democrats must work harder to understand Latino voters.

“They’ve got to understand and address those issues that particularly resonate with Latino voters, especially pocketbook issues and social issues,” Taylor said.