Local News

SAPD officer shoots man who pulled gun during traffic stop, police chief says

Police: Man was documented gang member with criminal record

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, South Side, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer shot a man who pulled a gun on them during a traffic stop on the South Side, according to SAPD chief William McManus.

The traffic stop around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, near Padre Drive and Napier Avenue, was the second time police attempted to pull the vehicle over, McManus said.

When the vehicle pulled over and the officer was approaching, McManus said the driver pointed a gun out the window at the officer. The officer shot the man in the shoulder.

McManus did not indicate if the man fired his weapon or why police were attempting to pull the vehicle over.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. McManus said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was a documented gang member with a criminal record.

The officer involved has three to four years of service with SAPD, according to McManus. They were not injured.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information is available.

