Several new culinary items feature on Frost Bank Center’s menu

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans and foodies have some new home-grown food options at the Frost Bank Center this season.

The Spurs Culinary Residency program returned this season with 12 new local restaurants that will be featured throughout the year.

“We received over 250 applicants this year,” said Kevin Barker, Assoc. Dir. Culinary Experience Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We decided to add a second location in the arena, so we went from eight restaurants to 12 that are participating in the program this season.”

The Spurs Culinary Residency highlights local and minority-owned restaurants. The program has grown over the past few years, allowing SSE to expand it to two different areas in the arena.

“We look at how can we add to the diversity of the food in the arena,” said Barker. “That’s really the key component. We go out and meet with these restaurants to talk about being part of the program, (and) we ask them, ‘is there a signature item that you could create that’s only available in the Frost Bank Center?’”

These selected restaurants will showcase their dishes at two concession stands in the H-E-B Fan Zone and North Frost Club throughout the season. The full list of participating restaurants includes:

“We are serving the exact same food you get at the restaurant. It was really important because they (SSE) really want to get our recognition here and they want to go to our restaurants,” said Adam Lampinstein, Owner and GM for The Hayden. “To be at the Frost Bank Center and get to sell our food and talk to people about our food, it’s an exciting season.”

The Hayden will be serving their signature dishes that made the deli fan favorites, like the pastrami sandwich and the chicken sandwich with pimento-stuffed poblano pepper bacon wrap.

“They’re really supporting the community,” said Lampinstein.

“For us, it’s not about how much they can sell in the building; it’s how do we help them succeed on the street side because really that’s their main business and how do we help drive business? And then there’s going to be repeat customers,” said Barker.

In addition to spotlighting their dishes, the program offers valuable professional development opportunities led by SS&E corporate university. Restaurant owners will have the chance to learn from industry experts and enhance their businesses through training sessions.

In total, the arena will offer 18 new and multicultural food options for fans, including the 12 in the Spurs Culinary Residency. Fans can explore all of these new selections at all Spurs home games. Some of the new selections include new offerings from celebrity chefs Johnny Hernandez and Jason Dady.