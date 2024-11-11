Recall Roundup: Govee Electric Space Heaters, Quad Lock Battery Pack, Baofali Crib Bumpers pulled for safety

Several popular products have been recalled due to serious safety concerns, including a Wolf Appliance, battery pack and crib bumpers.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as burn and fire hazards, as well as suffocation hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Quad Lock Battery Pack Recall

A portable battery pack is being recalled due to 39 reports of melting and smoking, three leading to fires with two reports of property damage. There are also international reports of these kinds of incidents as well.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), this poses a serious fire hazard risk and Quad Lock is recalling around 13,700 battery packs.

These packs were sold through various websites worldwide, including amazon.com, from April 2023 through Sept. 2024, ranging in prices from $60 to $80.

The CPSC advises users to contact Quad Lock on this website and get a full refund, as well as dispose of the lithium-ion battery safely.

Find the recall information here.

GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recall

Govee is recalling two models of their smart electric space heaters because they pose fire and burn hazards when they overheat.

CPSC has received 113 reports of overheating, seven of which resulted in fires and a minor burn injury.

The heaters were sold on different websites, including amazon.com, from Sept. 2021 through Sept. 2024, ranging in price from $30 to $150.

The model numbers affected include H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134 and H7135.

Learn more about the recall, and the process of getting a refund, here.

Baofali Crib Safety Bumpers Recall

Baofali is recalling certain models of their 4-in-1 Microfiber Crib Bumpers because they are padded and violate the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act. This regulation is to prevent suffocation hazards to infants, which this bumper poses.

The model numbers affected come in various colors, including JJ25B-A1, JJ25B-A2 and JJ25B-A3.

The bumpers were sold exclusively on Temu.com, with prices ranging from $25 to $30.

Users are advised to stop using the product and get a refund by taking a photo of the item cut in half and either emailing the photo to 2540535966@qq.com or sending a direct message to Baofali Trading on the Temu website.

Find the recall information here.

Tala Portable Lamps Recall

Tala is recalling about 5,300 units of their Muse Battery Powered Portable Lamps sold in various colors on different websites, including Anthropologie.

The recall is due to an electric malfunction that can cause the lightbulb to fail and overheat, which poses a fire hazard.

According to CPSC, there was one report of an overheated battery, which resulted in property damage to a bed and table. No injuries have been reported.

While Tala is contacting owners of the bulb directly, they can request a refund by filling out a replacement request form, attaching a photo of the product and telling them the number of bulbs that need to be recalled.

Replacement bulbs will be mailed to the consumer at no cost. Recalled bulbs should be disposed of safely.

Find the recall information here.