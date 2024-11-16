Skip to main content
Local News

Owner of West Side bakery picks up pieces after burglary

The bakery’s door will cost the business $2,000 to fix, manager says

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: West Side, Panifico Bake Shop, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side bakery is one of the latest establishments that have fallen victim to a break-in and burglary.

Panifico Bake Shop was broken into between Thursday night and Friday morning, with its glass door shattered and two cash drawers stolen.

Leticia Manzanarez, Panifico Bake Shop manager, said she feels a range of emotions.

“I get mad, I get sad, then I get mad,” Manzanarez said.

The bakery does not keep money in the drawers overnight, Manzanarez said.

She said the bakery’s door would cost the business $2,000 to fix and is still determining how much it would cost to buy new cash drawers.

However, the setback isn’t stopping the small bakery from providing their community with fresh treats.

“I think it brings the families together because, on Saturdays and Sundays, we have the most people walking through,” Manzanarez said.

San Antonio police said the break-in and robbery continue to be an active investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

