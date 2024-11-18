Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

City of San Antonio, nonprofits come together for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

The week is being recognized by cities across the country

Devan Karp, Reporter

Tags: Homelessness, Homeless , Hunger

SAN ANTONIO – This week, cities nationwide are recognizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, including here in San Antonio.

On Monday, a group of nonprofits will join Mayor Ron Nirenberg at city hall to share their combined efforts to discuss issues exacerbating homelessness.

“We have seen incredible increases in the issue of homelessness. Post-pandemic protections that have ended, and inflationary environment are all impacting stability, housing for individuals and communities across the country,” said Nikisha Baker, President and CEO of SAMMinistries.

Baker says right now, 18% of people in San Antonio live at or below the Federal poverty line. She also says another 35% are considered working poor.

“If we can get folks in our community to understand that individuals experiencing homelessness are mothers, their fathers, their sisters, and their brothers. And however, we can help that by bringing about change, the change that we want to see for our community,” Baker said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos