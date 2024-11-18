City of San Antonio, nonprofits come together for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

SAN ANTONIO – This week, cities nationwide are recognizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, including here in San Antonio.

On Monday, a group of nonprofits will join Mayor Ron Nirenberg at city hall to share their combined efforts to discuss issues exacerbating homelessness.

“We have seen incredible increases in the issue of homelessness. Post-pandemic protections that have ended, and inflationary environment are all impacting stability, housing for individuals and communities across the country,” said Nikisha Baker, President and CEO of SAMMinistries.

Baker says right now, 18% of people in San Antonio live at or below the Federal poverty line. She also says another 35% are considered working poor.

“If we can get folks in our community to understand that individuals experiencing homelessness are mothers, their fathers, their sisters, and their brothers. And however, we can help that by bringing about change, the change that we want to see for our community,” Baker said.