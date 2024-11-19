Former drug cartel leader, Huevo, pleads guilty to 15 counts, faces up to life in prison, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A former drug cartel leader pleaded guilty to 15 counts for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to a press release.
Juan Gerardo Trevino-Chavez, aka Huevo, 42, was involved in drug trafficking throughout Mexico and the U.S. for the Cartel del Noreste, the successor cartel to Los Zetas Cartel.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Trevino-Chavez pleaded guilty to 11 counts during an indictment filed in the Western District of Texas.
Here are the following counts Trevino-Chavez pleaded guilty to:
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana
- Conspiracy to import marijuana
- Unlawful distribution of controlled substances
- Conspiracy to employ a person under 18 in drug operations
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine
- Conspiracy to import cocaine
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to import methamphetamine
- Conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking
- Possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Money laundering
Trevino-Chavez also pleaded guilty to four additional counts in an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Texas, the DOJ said.
In that district, Trevino-Chavez is being charged with:
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine
- Continuing criminal enterprise
- Smuggling goods from the United States
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering
Trevino-Chavez’s sentence is scheduled for May 2025, and he faces up to life in prison.