Former drug cartel leader, Huevo, pleads guilty to 15 counts, faces up to life in prison, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A former drug cartel leader pleaded guilty to 15 counts for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Juan Gerardo Trevino-Chavez, aka Huevo, 42, was involved in drug trafficking throughout Mexico and the U.S. for the Cartel del Noreste, the successor cartel to Los Zetas Cartel.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Trevino-Chavez pleaded guilty to 11 counts during an indictment filed in the Western District of Texas.

Here are the following counts Trevino-Chavez pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana

Conspiracy to import marijuana

Unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Conspiracy to employ a person under 18 in drug operations

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine

Conspiracy to import cocaine

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Conspiracy to import methamphetamine

Conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking

Possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Money laundering

Trevino-Chavez also pleaded guilty to four additional counts in an indictment filed in the Eastern District of Texas, the DOJ said.

In that district, Trevino-Chavez is being charged with:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine

Continuing criminal enterprise

Smuggling goods from the United States

Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Trevino-Chavez’s sentence is scheduled for May 2025, and he faces up to life in prison.