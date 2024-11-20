Man wanted for capital murder arrested, accused of leading New Braunfels police officers on chase, police say

The chase started around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of White Wing Way.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two men, including one wanted for capital murder, are behind bars in connection with a high-speed chase involving New Braunfels police, officials said.

The chase started around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2600 block of White Wing Way after officers responded to a possible burglary.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said the two men fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.

Officers initiated a chase, which eventually made its way onto Interstate 35 northbound.

One of the men ultimately crashed into another vehicle along the I-35 access road just before Buc-ees, police said.

The two men then attempted to flee from officers on foot after crashing the stolen vehicle, but they were quickly taken into custody, officials said.

According to police, the two men were transported to Comal County Jail. They were both charged with evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said one of the men was wanted for capital murder out of Houston.