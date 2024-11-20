Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested, accused of leading New Braunfels police officers on chase, police say

Two men arrested were transported to Comal County Jail

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Braunfels, Crime, Police
The chase started around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of White Wing Way.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two men, including one wanted for capital murder, are behind bars in connection with a high-speed chase involving New Braunfels police, officials said.

The chase started around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2600 block of White Wing Way after officers responded to a possible burglary.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said the two men fled from officers in a stolen vehicle.

Officers initiated a chase, which eventually made its way onto Interstate 35 northbound.

One of the men ultimately crashed into another vehicle along the I-35 access road just before Buc-ees, police said.

The two men then attempted to flee from officers on foot after crashing the stolen vehicle, but they were quickly taken into custody, officials said.

According to police, the two men were transported to Comal County Jail. They were both charged with evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police said one of the men was wanted for capital murder out of Houston.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos