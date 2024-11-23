Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot in head, crashes into concrete median along Interstate 35, police say

SAPD says the victim is in critical condition

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: South Side, SAPD, Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what led to a shooting and a crash that left a man critically injured.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday along the Interstate 35 northbound lanes near Division Avenue.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a pickup truck that crashed into a concrete median.

Investigators also found a gun inside the man’s truck.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the nature of the shooting is unclear.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos