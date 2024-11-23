Man shot in head, crashes into concrete median along Interstate 35, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating what led to a shooting and a crash that left a man critically injured.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday along the Interstate 35 northbound lanes near Division Avenue.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a pickup truck that crashed into a concrete median.

Investigators also found a gun inside the man’s truck.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the nature of the shooting is unclear.