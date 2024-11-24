Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Driver arrested, charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that seriously injured man, SAPD says

Police say the driver fled from the scene without helping the victim

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
San Antonio police (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to a hospital with severe injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410 westbound near Bandera Road, police said.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said the driver of a Dodge Ram veered off Northwest Loop 410’s main lanes and rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe parked on the highway shoulder.

A man sitting inside the Hyundai suffered serious injuries in the crash, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram fled from the scene without helping the victim.

The department said it later located, arrested and charged the driver with failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos