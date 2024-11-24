Driver arrested, charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that seriously injured man, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to a hospital with severe injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410 westbound near Bandera Road, police said.

SAPD said the driver of a Dodge Ram veered off Northwest Loop 410’s main lanes and rear-ended a Hyundai Santa Fe parked on the highway shoulder.

A man sitting inside the Hyundai suffered serious injuries in the crash, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Ram fled from the scene without helping the victim.

The department said it later located, arrested and charged the driver with failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.