SAN ANTONIO – The corner of Hildebrand and Broadway takes on a different look this time of year.

It has been billed as The University of the Incarnate Word’s gift to San Antonio, the thousands of lights strewn across the campus.

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester emceed Saturday night for the “Light The Way” ceremony at UIW, sponsored by H-E-B.

The lighting ceremony featured music, food and lights that transformed the campus into a winter wonderland.