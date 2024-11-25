Court to weigh adult certification for teen charged in Kaitlin Hernandez’s murder

Photos of Kaitlin Elizabeth Hernandez provided by her family.

SAN ANTONIO – A crucial hearing is scheduled Monday morning for a 15-year-old charged in the murder of 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez.

The juvenile court will hold a certification and transfer hearing to decide if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Hernandez, a Roosevelt High School senior, was found under a bridge in a drainage ditch in the 7600 block of Oak Dell Drive. She was less than a half-mile from her home.

Authorities said she had gone for a walk with a neighbor but never returned.

The suspect, who returned home without her, was later arrested and charged after police linked DNA and other evidence to the crime.

The outcome of Monday’s hearing will determine how the case proceeds in the legal system.

Further updates on the hearing are expected later Monday.