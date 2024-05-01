Police arrest juvenile for slaying of 17-year-old Kaitlin Hernandez found dead in ditch on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police announced the arrest of a juvenile in the death of a 17-year-old who was strangled and left in a ditch on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police said his name would not be released because he is under the age of 17, which is the legal adult age for criminal charges.

Kaitlin Elizabeth Hernandez was reported missing by her family in the 7600 block of Dell Oak Drive late on March 12. About an hour later, at 12:41 a.m. on March 13, police found her phone and jacket before finding her naked body under a bridge.

At the time, police said she went for a walk with a neighbor, but he returned home without her. That teen was detained for questioning but police said they did not have enough evidence to charge him until now.

“The DNA was sent to the Bexar County Crime Lab and results indicated the suspect could not be excluded as a suspect in the sexual assault and murder of the victim,” SAPD officials said in a statement.

Police said that based on DNA and other evidence, the teen was arrested.

Related: Family, friends remember 17-year-old girl found dead on Northeast Side