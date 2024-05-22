Circle K offering up to 40 cents off each gallon of gas on Thursday, but only for a few hours

If there was ever a time to gas up, National Fuel Day just might convince you. Circle K is offering customers up to 40 cents off per gallon on Thursday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Circle K Fuel Day will kick off at the convenience store chain’s locations nationwide between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. The discount will be applied directly at the pump, a news release said.

“As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president of Global Fuels for Circle K.

The company reminds customers they can cool down with any size Polar Pop or Froster for 79 cents all summer long.

Circle K said it would also donate 10% of its profits from sales during the Fuel Day event to benefit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

More than 5,500 Circle K locations will participate in the event. To find the nearest location offering the deal, click here.