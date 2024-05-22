82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Doing real great’: Legendary Tejano music host Johnny Canales addresses poor health reports

“Thank you for all your prayers.”

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Johnny Canales, Robstown, San Antonio, Tejano, Music
Johnny Canales, host of "The Johnny Canales Show," is pictured during an episode of his show with Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla. ("El Show de Johnny y Nora Canales" on Facebook)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary Tejano music host Johnny Canales took to his wife’s TikTok account on Tuesday to address reports that he was gravely sick.

Canales started the video with appreciation for the prayers from his fans.

Recommended Videos

“Thank you for all your prayers,” he said. “We’re doing real great and real good, and we’re going to do better with your prayers.”

Over the weekend, a report about his health complications was shared on social media by several Facebook pages with large followings, including the Corpus Christi Crónica and KXTQ-FM, a popular Tejano music station in Lubbock.

In response to the report, friends and fans shared their well wishes and prayers for Canales on social media.

While the extent of any new health problems was not made public, Canales’ wife said he had been dealing with complications connected to a stroke he suffered in 2008, the Corpus Christi Crónica said in its Facebook post.

In Tuesday’s TikTok video, Canales was optimistic, telling viewers to “stick around. We’ll be here.”

He signed off the video with his signature catchphrase: “You got it! Take it away!”

@noracanales01

Update from Johnny Canales himself

♬ original sound - Nora Canales

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos