‘Doing real great’: Legendary Tejano music host Johnny Canales addresses poor health reports

Johnny Canales, host of "The Johnny Canales Show," is pictured during an episode of his show with Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary Tejano music host Johnny Canales took to his wife’s TikTok account on Tuesday to address reports that he was gravely sick.

Canales started the video with appreciation for the prayers from his fans.

“Thank you for all your prayers,” he said. “We’re doing real great and real good, and we’re going to do better with your prayers.”

Over the weekend, a report about his health complications was shared on social media by several Facebook pages with large followings, including the Corpus Christi Crónica and KXTQ-FM, a popular Tejano music station in Lubbock.

In response to the report, friends and fans shared their well wishes and prayers for Canales on social media.

While the extent of any new health problems was not made public, Canales’ wife said he had been dealing with complications connected to a stroke he suffered in 2008, the Corpus Christi Crónica said in its Facebook post.

In Tuesday’s TikTok video, Canales was optimistic, telling viewers to “stick around. We’ll be here.”

He signed off the video with his signature catchphrase: “You got it! Take it away!”