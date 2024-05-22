82º
San Antonio Parks and Recreation hosting summer kickoff party this Saturday

The free party is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palm Heights Community Center

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

The free summer kickoff party is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Palm Heights Community Center (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The kids’ summer vacation is starting, and San Antonio Parks and Recreation is inviting families to celebrate!

The Palm Heights Community Center will host a summer kickoff party on Saturday.

The party will include games, prizes, music, face painting, snacks and beverages, and resource booths.

It will also include a youth pickleball tournament for kids ages 13-17 starting at 11 a.m.

The free party is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1201 West Malone.

Find more information here.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

