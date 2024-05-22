Any Baby Can creates memorial garden for bereaved families

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit Any Baby Can San Antonio is making sure families have all the support and services they need after the loss of a child.

“They provide the listening ear. The helping hand. Someone to help navigate the journey after you lost a child,” Jenny Hixon, CEO of Any Baby Can San Antonio said.

The organization offers a bereavement program that provides services to families who have lost a child of any age.

This year, the bereavement program has served over 350 families. They offer funeral services, support groups and as well as counseling.

“We are continuing to add programming. We are seeing a huge increase in demand for our programs unfortunately, but we want to make sure any family that comes to us has access to all the services we can provide,” Hixon said.

Recently, the nonprofit added a memorial garden at its campus north of downtown for families to honor the lives of their chidlren.

Mildred Monreal finds peace and thinks about her daughter Courage, at the garden.

She lost her daughter last year while at a hospital.

“Back in November, I found out I was pregnant, on the same day that I gave birth and when Courage passed away,” Monreal said.

Monreal was not sure what to do next, but a case worker pointed her to Any Baby Can.

“I completed a quick form when they reached out and they placed some monetary gift towards the cremation, as well as me and my partner received urn necklaces. I’m actually wearing mine today,” Monreal said.