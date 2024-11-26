Skip to main content
Local News

$3.7 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

400 pounds of narcotics confiscated Monday at World Trade Bridge

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Nearly 423 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million was seized at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LAREDO, Texas – Nearly 423 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million was seized Monday at a Laredo port of entry.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of crushed marble stone for secondary inspection at the World Trade Bridge.

Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 66 packages containing nearly 423 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

