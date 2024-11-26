$3.7 million in meth seized at Laredo port of entry

Nearly 423 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million was seized at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

LAREDO, Texas – Nearly 423 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $3.7 million was seized Monday at a Laredo port of entry.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of crushed marble stone for secondary inspection at the World Trade Bridge.

Recommended Videos

Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 66 packages containing nearly 423 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.