Here’s what San Antonio city services will be available over Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Police and Fire

Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational for urgent concerns on Thursday, Nov. 28, for services, including animal requests and traffic signal malfunctions from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational on Friday, Nov 29, from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy holiday-free parking on Thursday, Nov. 28, at city-operated parking garages, lots, and on-street meters. On Friday, Nov. 29, the free parking holiday will only apply to on-street parking meters – parking will not be free in garages and lots.

Waste Collection

Garbage, recycling, and organics collections schedule will adjust. Thursday, Nov. 28, collections will move to Friday, Nov. 29. Friday, Nov. 29, collections will move to Saturday, Nov. 30.

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. It will be open Saturday, November 30.

All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center will be closed (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. They will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Mixed Schedule

La Villita and Market Square shops will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open on Friday, Nov. 29.

Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Box Office will be open on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open Friday, Nov. 29, with modified hours from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Spanish Governors Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open on Friday, Nov. 29.

Open Both Days

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

City parks and trails

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Closed Both Days