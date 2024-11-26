Here’s what San Antonio city services will be available over Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.
Recommended Videos
Other city services will operate as follows:
Police and Fire
- Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
General Services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational for urgent concerns on Thursday, Nov. 28, for services, including animal requests and traffic signal malfunctions from 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational on Friday, Nov 29, from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty.
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy holiday-free parking on Thursday, Nov. 28, at city-operated parking garages, lots, and on-street meters. On Friday, Nov. 29, the free parking holiday will only apply to on-street parking meters – parking will not be free in garages and lots.
Waste Collection
- Garbage, recycling, and organics collections schedule will adjust. Thursday, Nov. 28, collections will move to Friday, Nov. 29. Friday, Nov. 29, collections will move to Saturday, Nov. 30.
- Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. It will be open Saturday, November 30.
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center will be closed (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. They will be open Saturday, Nov. 30.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
Mixed Schedule
- La Villita and Market Square shops will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Box Office will be open on Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
- The Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open Friday, Nov. 29, with modified hours from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Spanish Governors Palace will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and open on Friday, Nov. 29.
Open Both Days
- Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- City parks and trails
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held
Closed Both Days
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center, and the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- Doris Griffin and Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Centers (staffed by WellMed)
- All Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers are closed from Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 29.
- Pre-K 4 SA Corporate Office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29.
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administrative Offices
- Most Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Historic Market Square