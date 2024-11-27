Woman dead, man hospitalized after North Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the North Side left a woman dead and a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 60 block of Brees Boulevard at the Barcelona Condominiums. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, inside an apartment.

Recommended Videos

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who was shot in the neck, was rushed to a hospital for emergency care. Police said the pair were believed to be dating.

A firearm was recovered from the apartment.

Authorities said it’s too early to confirm if it was an attempted murder-suicide.

The man’s condition is critical. When asked about his potential involvement or whether he might face charges if he recovers, police said it is “too soon to say.”

A family member discovered the scene while checking on one of the occupants, according to police. Investigators believe one of the individuals lived in the apartment, and the other was visiting.

SAPD is not currently seeking additional suspects. The investigation is ongoing. KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.