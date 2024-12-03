Police officer shoots, kills armed man after foot chase on North Side, chief says

SAPD responds to a shooting on Jones Maltsberger on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man in a drainage ditch following a foot chase on the North Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

An officer attempted to stop and speak with a man, but he fled on foot, SAPD Chief William McManus said.

The chase went through a field, and the man eventually ran down into a drainage ditch where he pointed a gun at the officer, McManus stated.

McManus said the officer fired a gunshot, but the man continued to run.

Shortly after, the man turned around again and fired a gunshot at the officer, McManus said.

McManus said the officer returned fire and struck the man in his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer was not injured in the exchange of gunfire. He has around four years of service on SAPD.